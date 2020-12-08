NFL Rumors: Patriots ‘Very Much Appreciate’ This About Cam Newton

It’s been an up-and-down season for Cam Newton in his first go-around with the New England Patriots.

But through it all, the veteran quarterback’s positive attitude hasn’t wavered.

Newton has been nothing but upbeat since he joined the Patriots back in late-summer. The 2015 NFL MVP maintained this approach throughout New England’s month-long slide and over the course of his own personal struggles, some of which weren’t entirely his fault.

The way Newton has carried himself apparently hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Patriots either.

“The Patriots staff knows it has some deficiencies in offensive personnel,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote in a column published Monday. “They see what you see. My sense is they very much appreciate how positive Newton’s been through a situation that isn’t optimal for a quarterback. They know, given his accomplishments in the NFL, it’s not a given that he’d be that way. That he has been, as they see it, is a big reason why the Patriots have been able to ride out some rough patches.”

If there was any doubt heading into the 2020 season, Newton has proven he can be a great addition to any locker room. This should bode well for the 31-year-old over the spring when he hits the open market.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images