NFL Rumors: Ravens Record Two More Positive COVID-19 Tests Tuesday

The Ravens are off to Pittsburgh ahead of their Wednesday night contest against the Steelers, but they aren’t out of the COVID-19 woods just yet.

Baltimore recorded two more positive coronavirus cases — one player and one staff member — Tuesday before the team boarded a plane for Pennsylvania, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Luckily, the NFL reportedly already informed the team these two people were potential positives and is not concerned about additional spread.

The #Ravens learned of two more COVID-19 positives before they left for Pittsburgh, sources say. One player and one staffer. The NFL told the team these individuals were previously identified as potential positives and there was no concern for further spread. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 2, 2020

The NFL Players Association currently is not attempting to prevent Wednesday’s game from being played and continues to monitor the team’s situation.

One last note on the #Ravens' situation: The NFLPA is monitoring things along with the league and the team. The union is not attempting to halt the game as of right now, sources say, but will obviously watch tomorrow's POC tests before the game. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 2, 2020

Still, this isn’t good news for the Ravens, who placed 18 players on their reserve/COVID-19 list last week alone. That doesn’t include any staffers that have returned positive tests, either.

Baltimore’s Week 12 game against the Steelers has been move three times (!) since last week. The game originally was scheduled to be played Thanksgiving day, but now will be played Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET– nearly one week later.

Will the game go on despite the new positive cases? Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images