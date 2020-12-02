NFL Rumors: Ravens Record Two More Positive COVID-19 Tests Tuesday

The Ravens are off to Pittsburgh ahead of their Wednesday night contest against the Steelers, but they aren’t out of the COVID-19 woods just yet.
Baltimore recorded two more positive coronavirus cases — one player and one staff member — Tuesday before the team boarded a plane for Pennsylvania, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.
Luckily, the NFL reportedly already informed the team these two people were potential positives and is not concerned about additional spread.
The NFL Players Association currently is not attempting to prevent Wednesday’s game from being played and continues to monitor the team’s situation.
Still, this isn’t good news for the Ravens, who placed 18 players on their reserve/COVID-19 list last week alone. That doesn’t include any staffers that have returned positive tests, either.
Baltimore’s Week 12 game against the Steelers has been move three times (!) since last week. The game originally was scheduled to be played Thanksgiving day, but now will be played Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET– nearly one week later.
Will the game go on despite the new positive cases? Stay tuned.