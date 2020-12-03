NFL Rumors: Steelers’ Bud Dupree Done For Season With Torn ACL

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday improved their undefeated record in Week 12, but still lost something in their win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Linebacker Bud Dupree went down in the fourth quarter of the game with a non-contact injury and never returned to the field.

Unfortunately, initial tests reportedly have indicated the injury doesn’t look good.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Dupree is believed to have suffered a torn ACL. More tests will be done to confirm, but he’s anticipated to be done for the year.

You can watch the play in question here.

The injury couldn’t come at a worse time for Dupree who’s playing on a franchise tag and slated for free agency at the end of this season. Before the game, he had the fifth-most sacks in the NFL (and the second-most on the Steelers.)

Best wishes on a speedy recover.

