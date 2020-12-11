NFL Rumors: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Buying Spot In Miami’s ‘Billionaire’s Bunker’

A boat isn’t the only thing Tom Brady has purchased recently.

According to The New York Post’s Page Six, Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have brought property in Miami’s Indian Creek Island, referred to as the “billionaire’s bunker.”

There are only 29 residences on the property, but 13 full-time police officers, and among Brady’s new neighbors will be Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Page Six reported that Brady and Bundchen have purchased 26 Indian Creek with the intent of putting a wrecking ball through the current house their and building their own, environmentally-friendly dream home.

Of course, Miami is not in commutable distance to Tampa, so this would not be Brady’s residence during the NFL season. Conversely, Brady only has one more year on his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so he very well might be retired by the time the house in Indian Creek is built.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images