NFL Week 13 Power Rankings: Titans Climb After AFC South Win, Raiders Fall

The Tennessee Titans regained control in the AFC South with a one-sided win over the Indianapolis Colts while the New England Patriots pulled off quite an upset over the Arizona Cardinals.

There were plenty of surprising outcomes in Week 12, perhaps most notably with the Atlanta Falcons utterly dominating the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here’s how it all played a role in our NFL Week 13 Power Rankings:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0, last week: 1)

The Steelers had their Week 12 game with the Baltimore Ravens postponed, postponed and postponed some more. We’ll see if Pittsburgh is able to get a wild Wednesday afternoon win against the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1, 2)

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill connected for three touchdowns as Kansas City earned one of its biggest wins of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

3. New Orleans Saints (9-2, 3)

The Saints played a Denver Broncos team with no quarterback, and it went exactly how you would expect. Taysom Hill fans may note he’s now 2-0 as a starter in Drew Brees’ absence.

4. Green Bay Packers (8-3, 4)

Aaron Rodgers had no problem against the reeling Chicago Bears, throwing for four touchdowns as Green Bay extended its lead in the NFC North to three games with five remaining.

5. Buffalo Bills (8-3, 6)

The AFC East-leading Bills relied heavily on their ground game and took care of business despite Josh Allen being far from his best against the Los Angeles Chargers.

6. Seattle Seahawks (8-3, 7)

Seattle has now won two straight games following their victory on “Monday Night Football” over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Seahawks have a favorable three-game stretch with the Giants, Jets and Washington too.

7. Tennessee Titans (8-3, 10)

The Titans founded the redemption they were searching for against their AFC South-rival Colts. Tennessee did so in large part by scoring 35 first half points (!!) against what is thought to be a good Colts defense.

8. Los Angeles Rams (7-4, 5)

Immediately after an impressive win over Tampa Bay, the Rams fell flat on their face and lost to the injury-depleted San Francisco 49ers. Those are the losses that can’t happen while trying to stay afloat in the highly competitive NFC West.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5, 8)

Tom Brady and Bruce Arians aren’t meshing, and now the Bucs have lost four of their last five. Could this get ugly?

10. Indianapolis Colts (7-4, 9)

The Colts got dominated by the Titans, but remain in the AFC playoff picture heading into the final five games.

11. Miami Dolphins (7-4, 15)

Miami bounced back from a brutal loss to the Denver Broncos with a win over the New York Jets.

12. Cleveland Browns (8-3, 15)

The Browns continue to find ways to win, and in the end, that’s all that matters.

13. Baltimore Ravens (6-4, 12)

Baltimore will have its work cut out for itself when the Ravens face a Steelers defense without a number of starters, including the 2019 NFL MVP.

14. Las Vegas Raiders (6-5, 11)

What the hell happened to the Raiders on Sunday? Las Vegas was pantsed 43-6 by the … Atlanta Falcons?

15. Arizona Cardinals (6-5, 13)

Arizona was dealt its worst loss of the season against the New England Patriots. That will be one the Cardinals want to have back.

16. Minnesota Vikings (5-6, 16)

The Vikings earned a win without WR1 Adam Thielen, and continue to climb into the NFC’s Wild Card hunt.

17. San Francisco 49ers (5-6, 19)

San Francisco isn’t going away just yet, earning a rather surprising Week 12 win over the Rams.

18. New England Patriots (5-6, 20)

The Patriots continue to play to the level of their competition, but that wasn’t a bad thing Week 12 after their upset win over the Cardinals. It won’t be easy, but New England’s path to the playoffs isn’t as dead as it was last week.

19. Chicago Bears (5-6, 16)

The Bears have lost five straight and their most recent loss to the Packers likely erased all playoff hopes.

20. Denver Broncos (4-7, 18)

The Broncos were put in a tough situation, having to use a practice squad receiver as their emergency quarterback due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols. At least Drew Lock’s mom came to the rescue.

21. Atlanta Falcons (4-7, 25)

The fact the Falcons put up 43 points was a bit of a surprise. But the fact they did it without Julio Jones made it even more notable.

22. New York Giants (4-7, 26)

Could a Saquon Barkley-less Giants team really win the NFC East? Anything is possible in the NFC East.

23. Houston Texans (4-7, 27)

Deshaun Watson has helped the Texans to three wins in their last four games, but its almost certainly too little too late.

24. Carolina Panthers (4-8, 21)

Sunday’s contest may be tough to swallow for Carolina as the Panthers allowed 18 fourth-quarter points in a one-point loss to the Vikings.

25. Washington Football Team (4-7, 29)

The Washington Football Team is alive in the playoff picture, well as far as NFC East champion goes, following a 41-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

26. Philadelphia Eagles (3-7-1, 24)

Carson Wentz and the Eagles’ offense made the Seahawks defense look like the ’85 Bears on “Monday Night Football.” Philly has a tough three-game stretch with Green Bay, New Orleans and Arizona coming up, too.

27. Detroit Lions (4-6, 22)

The nightmare is over, Lions fans. Detroit fired head coach Matt Patricia after an embarrassing performance against the Texans, perhaps things get a little better now?

28. Los Angeles Chargers (3-8, 23)

OK, enough is enough in Los Angeles. Head coach Anthony Lynn needs to hit the road, and perhaps the Patriots will be the ones who bring that to fruition Week 13.

29. Dallas Cowboys (3-8, 28)

Turkey, gravy and the Cowboys getting dominated on Thanksgiving Day. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

30. Cincinnati Bengals (2-8-1, 30)

Cincinnati needs to make sure it doesn’t lose out on a top-five pick to help injured QB Joe Burrow.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-10, 31)

The Jaguars have now lost 10 straight.

32. New York Jets (0-11, 32)

Remember when the Jets and Dolphins were both laughing stocks in the AFC East? Well, the Jets remain atop the mountain.

