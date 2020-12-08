NFL Week 14 Hot Seat Rankings: Is It Either/Or With Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson?

The New York Jets finally fired their coach.

No, not that coach, but it’s a start, right?

The Adam Gase-led Jets fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. And for good reason. Williams, as you have certainly heard, delivered arguably the worst play call in NFL history against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. (Pete Carroll wants a word, I know.) It allowed Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to connect with receiver Henry Ruggs for a game-winning touchdown, beating the Jets’ Cover 0 blitz which did literally the only thing they couldn’t do — allow a 46-yard touchdown pass on what was likely the last play of the game.

That wasn’t the only news to come out of Week 13, either. Philadelphia has a new man behind center with the Eagles and head coach Doug Pederson announcing Jalen Hurts, not Carson Wentz, will start their Week 14 game against the New Orleans Saints. It feels like it’s becoming an either (Wentz) or (Pederson) situation brewing in the City of Brotherly Love.

Anyway, here’s how it all impacts our NFL Hot Seat Rankings entering Week 14.

5. Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers head coach (Last week: 2)

How can a head coach who suffered among the franchise’s worst-ever defeats — a 45-0 shutout to the New England Patriots — move down in our Hot Seat Rankings? It’s a valid question. But based on reports Monday that Lynn will keep his job and L.A. will “evaluate everything” at the end the season, it’s hard to imagine what will get him fired Week 14 to change that. Lynn reportedly even noted that he will take on an added responsibility — special teams — moving forward.

4. Adam Gase, New York Jets head coach (Last week: 1)

Gase, in no shape or form, deserves to remain the head coach of the Jets, but the fact that he dismissed Greg Williams should speak volumes. Wouldn’t an organization that was going to fire its head coach in the middle of the season do it at the same time? And why would the head coach have final say if he too was on the way out the next week? Like Lynn, we’re losing confidence that Gase will be showed the exit before season’s end.

3. Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears head coach (Last week: Dishonorable mention)

Matt Nagy and the Bears have reached rock bottom. Chicago officially had been overtaken by the Minnesota Vikings for the second spot in the NFC North, after allowing the desperate Detroit Lions to storm back in their first win of the post-Matt Patricia era. It was bad enough that the offense just wasn’t very good, but it’s pretty clear the defense has now quit on Nagy, as well. Even former Bears Kyle Long and Matt Forte have expressed their disgust.

2. Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles head coach (Last week: 3)

The Eagles have lost four straight and sit at 3-8-1, watching their previous NFC East lead disappear due to the rise of the New York Giants and Washington Football Team. Pederson may have made a desperation move going to rookie Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz, and his job may depend on it. And, in a best case scenario for Pederson, perhaps Hurts provides a spark against the Saints and Pederson concludes the season in Philly with Wentz on the bench.

1. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: Dishonorable mention)

While Wentz has regressed mightily this season — 16 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 50 (!!) sacks taken — Pederson hasn’t said Hurts will be the team’s starter moving forward. Right now, it sounds like a one-week trial. Of course, a productive performance from Hurts could staple Wentz to the bench for the rest of 2020, and maybe result in the 2016 No. 2 overall pick playing elsewhere next season.

Dishonorable mentions: Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach; Vic Fangio, Denver Broncos head coach; Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings head coach; Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach; Ryan Pace, Chicago Bears general manager.

