NFL Week 15 Betting Trends: Patterns To Watch When Making Your Picks

The following was written by VSiN’s Bruce Marshall.

Here are betting trends for the remaining Week 15 games in the NFL.

SATURDAY, DEC. 19

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers

Panthers have been tough on road, covered last four away, all as dogs. Matt Rhule 7-1 last eight as underdog.

Tech edge: Panthers, based on team trends.

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos

Going into Sunday night’s win over Steelers, Bills were on four straight covers after win vs. 49ers, also now 8-4-1 OVER this season. Denver 13-7 last 20 as dog, also UNDER 4-1 last five this year.

Tech edge: Slight to Bills, based on recent trends.

SUNDAY, DEC. 20

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Indy has covered only one of last four at Lucas Oil, but Colts have won and covered last five meetings.

Tech edge: Slight to Colts, based on series trends.

Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans

Titans now OVER 9-3 last 12 and OVER 20-6 since Ryan Tannehill took over at QB in mid-2019. Lions OVER 8-4-1 this season.

Tech edge: OVER, based on totals trends.



New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams

Jets still winless SU but have covered four of last seven. Rams 0-1 as double-digit chalk this year, though Sean McVay had covered previous six in role since 2017. Rams UNDER 9-4 in 2020 after Patriots game.

Tech edge: UNDER, based on totals trends.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Series has gone OVER last four and seven of last eight meetings. Bucs OVER 18-10-1 for Bruce Arians since last year.

Tech edge: OVER, based on totals trends.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Dolphins have won seven and covered eight of last nine this season. Looking back to early 2019, they are 19-6 vs. line in last 25 for Brian Flores. Miami also Under 8-5 in 2020. Bill Belichick UNDER 9-4 after Rams game. Patriots 2-5 vs. spread away this year.

Tech edge: UNDER and Dolphins, based on totals and team trends.

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team

Washington has won and covered last four in 2020, also UNDER 6-2-1 last nine. Seahawks no covers four of last six and six of last nine in 2020. Seattle also Under 5-0 last five this year.

Tech edge: Washington and UNDER, based on recent and totals trends.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Bears broke six-game SU skid last week vs. Texans but still just 1-4 vs. line last five. UNDER 5-2 last seven meetings, including Nov. 16 at Soldier Field. Chicago on 25-11 UNDER run since late 2018. Vikes OVER 8-4-1 this season, though just 2-5 vs. spread at U.S. Bank.

Tech edge: Slight to UNDER, based on series trends.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens

Jaguars no outright wins since opening week but have covered four of last six. Also 6-3 UNDER last nine. Ravens 3-3 vs. line at home this year and 1-1-1 laying double digits.

Tech edge: Slight to UNDER, based on totals trends.

Cleveland Browns at New York Giants

Giants have won four of last five outright and 7-2-1 last 10 vs. spread in 2020. N.Y. UNDER 9-3-1 this season. Into Ravens on Monday, Browns had covered only one of six before win at Titans last week.

Tech edge: Giants and UNDER, based on recent and totals trends.

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals

Both broke skids last week, as Cards had failed to cover previous five and Eagles just 4-9 vs. line in previous 13, but both won and covered last week. Philly UNDER 6-1 last seven this year. Cards UNDER 8-4-1 in 2020.

Tech edge: UNDER, based on totals trends.

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints

Super Bowl preview? Chiefs still winning outright but no covers last five. Saints UNDER 5-1 last six. New Orleans 5-1 SU and vs. line last six this season.

Tech edge: Saints and UNDER, based on recent and totals trends.

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys got rare win last week at Cincy but still miserable 3-10 vs. line. Niners 4-2 vs. spread on road in 2020, now 10-4 vs. spread as visitors since last year.

Tech edge: 49ers, based on team trends.

MONDAY, DEC. 21

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Steelers 10-0 SU, 7-2-1 vs. spread last 10 in regular season vs. Cincy. UNDER last five and 7-1-1 last nine meetings.

Tech edge: UNDER and Steelers, based on series trends.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images