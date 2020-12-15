NFL Week 15 Hot Seat Rankings: Could Playoff-Eliminating Loss End Cam Newton As Starter?

Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther has entered the group previously led by Bill O’Brien, Dan Quinn and Gregg Williams.

Guenther was the latest NFL coach to be fired Monday after his Raiders defense allowed 44 points to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14 defeat. The verdict dropped Las Vegas out of the current playoff picture, and was not exactly an outlier this season. The Raiders have allowed more points than 29 NFL teams (only Jets, Cowboys are worse) and they rank 30th in yards-per-rush allowed, as well. It was time.

Guenther, though, could be joined by others who find Week 15 ends their time, as well.

Here’s a look at our NFL Hot Seat Rankings entering the NFL slate:

5. Cam Newton, New England Patriots quarterback

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has stuck by Newton though thick and thin this season. He resents even being asked if Newton — who’s thrown for 119, 69 and 84 yards, respectively, the last three games — will remain the starter over Jarrett Stidham. All signs indicate that Newton will. But would another Newton clunker and the Patriots officially being eliminated from the postseason change that? Another demoralizing loss to the Dolphins Week 15 begs that question. And it should. Even if Belichick has thinks he’s answered it “for the last time.”

4. Adam Gase, New York Jets head coach (Last week: 4)

Gase was able to pass the buck to ex-defensive coordinator Gregg Williams after the Jets’ Week 13 collapse, but he isn’t able to do that this week after a 40-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle is undoubtedly good, but any time a professional team is beat by 37 points, it’s got to be addressed. We said last week we’re losing confidence that Gase will be shown the exit before season’s end, and that is still true, but it doesn’t mean it’s the right move.

3. Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles head coach (Last week: 2)

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts provided Pederson’s Eagles with exactly what he was hoping for Week 14: Energy. The second-round pick started in place of Carson Wentz Week 14, and led the woeful Eagles to an upset win over the New Orleans Saints. It was a move that granted Pederson his job for another week, but we’re not willing to say it will be a long-term problem solver. Oh yeah, and don’t count on Wentz getting his job back in 2020.

2. Mike Nolan, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator (Last Week: Unranked)

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Cowboys were going to stick with head coach Mike McCarthy past the 2020 season. He did, however, note there would be some changes made, and singled out Nolan. Nolan has found himself on this list before, as Dallas has been the worst defense in the NFL this season, in Nolan’s first year. It’s not because of a talent deficiency, either. The Cowboys conclude their season with the 49ers, Eagles and Giants — all bad offenses — so it may not take until after Week 17 for this decision to be made.

1. Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff (Last Week: Unranked)

The problems in Los Angeles are too wide spread to just include head coach Anthony Lynn, who’s been listed here week-after-week. While it ultimately falls at Lynn’s feet, and he should be held accountable, he’s not alone. Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has been responsible for an embarrassing defensive effort all season (Chargers ranked 26th in points allowed). And then offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, who’s in his first full season after taking over on an interim basis last season, has been responsible for mind-numbing play calls in impossible-to-screw-up situations. I mean, look no further than the debacle to end the first half in Week 14. The reality is, though, a complete overhaul is needed in LA.

Dishonorable mentions: Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts running back; Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback; Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach; Vic Fangio, Denver Broncos head coach; Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings head coach; Ryan Pace, Chicago Bears general manager.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images