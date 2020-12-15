NFL Week 15 Power Rankings: Packers, Bills Jump Steelers; Patriots Drop

A pair of division winners — Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers — were made official while the league’s playoff picture continued to take shape during the NFL’s Week 14 slate.

The Buffalo Bills earned arguably the win of the week with their verdict against the stumbling Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts came out on top against lesser opponents. Oh yeah, and then there was “Monday Night Football” which featured arguably the game of the year as the Baltimore Ravens pulled out a win over the Cleveland Browns in dramatic fashion.

Here’s how it all impacted our Week 15 NFL power rankings:

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-1, Last Week: 1)

In a matter of two weeks, the Chiefs went from being one game back of the conference’s top seed to holding a one-game advantage. The AFC West champs did so with a resilient win over a good Miami Dolphins squad.

2. Green Bay Packers (10-3, 3)

Aaron Rodgers and the NFC North champions took over the conference’s No. 1 seed after a win over the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints loss.

3. Buffalo Bills (10-3, 5)

Buffalo is for real. The AFC East-leading Bills handed the Steelers their second consecutive loss and are now one week closer to winning the division and snapping a streak, in which the New England Patriots won 11 straight titles.

4. New Orleans Saints (10-3, 2)

A good team played a bad game Week 14. We don’t put want to put too much stock into the Saints’ surprising loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but it’s fair to question whether it makes Drew Brees’ recovery timetable speed up.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2, 4)

Pittsburgh fans should be concerned. The Steelers have dropped two straight, and while their postseason standing shouldn’t be impacted, they’ve shown some glaring offensive deficiencies while injuries on defense are catching up to them.

6. Los Angeles Rams (9-4, 6)

The Rams rewrote their Super Bowl LIII failures in a convincing win over the Patriots on “Thursday Night Football.” LA has a favorable matchup with the winless Jets on deck for Week 15, too.

7. Tennessee Titans (9-4, 7)

The Titans responded to their Week 13 loss to the Cleveland Browns as best as they could, dominating the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars to maintain their hold on the AFC South.

8. Seattle Seahawks (9-4, 8)

Seattle was upset Week 13 by the New York Giants, and the Seahawks took it out on crosstown rival New York Jets. Russell Wilson threw for four touchdowns despite not playing the fourth quarter and Seattle covered a 13.5-point spread with a 40-3 win.

9. Indianapolis Colts (9-4, 9)

The Colts’ defense forced three turnovers, while the offense averaged 7.7 yards per play in a 44-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Indianapolis is right there for the AFC South, though the Titans hold a tiebreaker.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5, 11)

Tampa Bay snapped its two-game losing streak against an improving Minnesota Vikings squad but certainly didn’t do so in impressive fashion. Still, the Bucs inch closer to a postseason berth where they’re currently the conference’s second wild card.

12. Cleveland Browns (9-4, 11)

In a heartbreaking loss, the Browns showcased they’re not the Browns of old. Cleveland ultimately fell to Baltimore in a playoff-like game but impressed in doing so.

12. Baltimore Ravens (8-5, 13)

Lamar Jackson emerged from the locker room in the fourth quarter, throwing a touchdown on his first snap before leading the Ravens on a game-winning drive in the final minute. Baltimore, now the No. 8 seed in the AFC, is returning to health, and could make a real run at a playoff spot.

13. Miami Dolphins (8-5, 12)

Some losses are good losses, and the Dolphins covering against the Chiefs in a 33-27 defeat was among them. Miami did, however, see their deficit in the AFC East extended from one game to two.

14. Arizona Cardinals (7-6, 17)

The Cardinals snapped a three-game losing skid with a win over the NFC East’s New York Giants. It granted Arizona’s the conference current seventh and final playoff spot.

15. Las Vegas Raiders (7-6, 14)

It hasn’t been a great stretch for the Raiders, who needed a Hail Mary to beat the Jets Week 13 and followed it up with a 17-point loss to the Colts. That Vegas defense is not playoff-caliber.

16. Minnesota Vikings (6-7, 15)

The Vikings took a hit to their playoff hopes with a Week 14 loss to the Buccaneers. Minnesota now is one game behind the seventh-seeded Cardinals, and kicker Dan Bailey certainly didn’t help.

17. Washington Football Team (6-7, 20)

Washington is hitting its stride at the right time (four consecutive wins), and actually provides the NFC East some newfound confidence that its division winner could do so above .500.

18. New England Patriots (6-7, 16)

After a promising stretch which included four wins in five weeks, the Patriots were dealt a taste of reality Week 14. New England was on the wrong side of a not-as-close-as-final-score-indicated defeat to the Rams.

19. San Francisco 49ers (5-8, 18)

The 49ers officially are no longer in the running to repeat as NFC West champions, facing a four-game deficit to both the Rams and Seahawks.

20. Denver Broncos (5-8, 20)

Drew Lock threw for four touchdowns, while the Broncos benefitted from one on special teams and held on for a win over the Panthers.

21. New York Giants (5-8, 19)

The Giants couldn’t pull out a second straight win against the NFC West, being handled by the Cardinals and pushing New York one game back of the NFC East.

22. Chicago Bears (6-7, 26)

This whole time the only thing Chicago needed to look like the 5-1 Bears and not the 0-6 Bears was to play the Texans.

23. Detroit Lions (5-8, 25)

The Lions lost a close one to Packers, and now Matthew Stafford’s status for Week 15 has been called into question.

24. Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1, 27)

Jalen Hurts provided the spark that Doug Pederson was looking for, and it led the Eagles to a shocking upset over the Saints.

25. Los Angeles Chargers (4-9, 26)

The Chargers beat the Falcons, despite yet another egregious coaching error by the Anthony Lynn-led staff. Someone save Justin Herbert.

26. Atlanta Falcons (4-9, 22)

The Falcons out-charged the Chargers with a Matt Ryan crunch-time interception leading to LA’s game-winning field goal.

27. Houston Texans (4-9, 23)

Deshaun Watson played without Will Fuller V, Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobbs, Kenny Stills and David Johnson during the Week 14. It looked like it.

28. Dallas Cowboys (4-8, 28)

The Cowboys would be good if they could play the Cincinnati Bengals every week.

29. Carolina Panthers (4-9, 24)

Carolina’s loss to Denver depicted that, if the Panthers are smart, they won’t bring Christian McCaffrey back this season… despite how some fantasy football owners may feel.

30. Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1, 30)

Cincinnati made Dallas look like a different team during Week 14.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-12, 31)

The Jaguars had been a part of two close losses the last two weeks. Week 14 against the Titans wasn’t the same.

32. New York Jets (0-13, 32)

Those are the Jets we know and love!

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images