NFL Writer Believes These Patriots Could Fill In As Team’s Emergency QB

Do the New England Patriots have an in-house solution to an improbable problem?

They might have two.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Thursday named Julian Edelman and Jakobi Meyers as the two Patriots on the roster who could fill in as emergency quarterback in the unlikely event Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham all were unable to play any given Sunday. Reiss believes Edelman’s and Meyers’ experience as QBs earlier in their football careers, as well as the prowess they have demonstrated on rare occasions in the NFL make them the best candidates.

“If Julian Edelman is healthy, he has shown that he’s capable of slinging it — just like during his days at Kent State,” Reiss wrote. “He has a perfect passer rating in his NFL career — 158.3. If Edelman isn’t available, the Patriots can turn to second-year receiver Jakobi Meyers, who was recruited as a quarterback at NC State before switching to wide receiver as a redshirt freshman in 2016. Meyers already has a TD pass this season, on his first career attempt.”

Edelman has completed all six passes he has thrown in the NFL for 128 yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions. Meyers completed his only NFL pass for 24 yards and a touchdown, after which Edelman comically advised him to ice his throwing arm.

The Patriots probably won’t find themselves needing Edelman’s or Meyers’ services under center, but after the farcical, QB-less situation the Denver Broncos experienced in Week 12 the Patriots would be wise to consider how to react in a similar crisis.

