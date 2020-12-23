NFL Writer Floats Patriots As Landing Spot For Dak Prescott If He Leaves Cowboys

Surely, though, the Cowboys have to give Prescott an extension ... right?

The New England Patriots don’t typically shell out huge money for players, but if Dak Prescott hits the market, they kind of have to make a big run at him … right?

Prescott, of course, is recovering from a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. He’s set to be a free agent this offseason, and we wouldn’t put it past Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones — who has refused to give the quarterback a deserved extension — to hit him with the “well, you’re damaged goods” card.

Now, that might be unlikely. However, say he does let Prescott walk, and the 27-year-old becomes an unrestricted free agent — who would go after him?

The Athletic posed that question to a group of its Cowboys and NFL writers, and Sheil Kapadia named the Patriots.

“I think there are a lot of teams that would aggressively pursue Prescott. What about the Patriots? Prescott doesn’t produce a lot of negative plays and has high-level intangibles in terms of leadership and work ethic,” Kapadia wrote. “He’d be an upgrade over Philip Rivers in Indianapolis. And he’d be a home run in Washington. The Bears and Broncos would make sense if they were able to afford him.”

Signing Prescott would likely be a safer bet than any other option. He’s better than any quarterback the Patriots would get in free agency or could feasibly land in a trade, and at least in the short term he’s a far more reliable option than going with a rookie.

So if there ever was a player that would get Belichick to buck the trend of being stingy, it should be Prescott.

