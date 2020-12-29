NHL Announces National Broadcast Schedule For 2020-21 Bruins Season

Mark your calendars

by

We know the dates of the Boston Bruins’ schedule, and now we know which ones will be nationally televised.

The NHL on Tuesday announced its upcoming schedule for games that will appear on NBC and NBCSN. Boston’s first national game will be Feb. 3 when it takes on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Here is the full schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 3 at Philadelphia Flyers, NBCSN
Wednesday, Feb. 10 at New York Rangers, NBCSN
Sunday, Feb. 21 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, NBC
Sunday, Feb. 28 @ New York Rangers, NBC
Wednesday, March 3 vs. Washington Capitals, NBCSN
Sunday, April 18 vs. Washington Capitals, NBC
Sunday, April 25 at Pittsburgh Penguins, NBC

The Bruins begin their new season Jan. 14 on the road against the New Jersey Devils.

More NHL:

2020 Year In Review: Six Storylines That Defined Bruins’ 2019-20 Season

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related