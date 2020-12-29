NHL Announces National Broadcast Schedule For 2020-21 Bruins Season

We know the dates of the Boston Bruins’ schedule, and now we know which ones will be nationally televised.

The NHL on Tuesday announced its upcoming schedule for games that will appear on NBC and NBCSN. Boston’s first national game will be Feb. 3 when it takes on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Here is the full schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 3 at Philadelphia Flyers, NBCSN

Wednesday, Feb. 10 at New York Rangers, NBCSN

Sunday, Feb. 21 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, NBC

Sunday, Feb. 28 @ New York Rangers, NBC

Wednesday, March 3 vs. Washington Capitals, NBCSN

Sunday, April 18 vs. Washington Capitals, NBC

Sunday, April 25 at Pittsburgh Penguins, NBC

The Bruins begin their new season Jan. 14 on the road against the New Jersey Devils.