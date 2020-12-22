NHL, NHLPA Announce Protocols, Key Dates, Rule Changes For 2020-21 Season

The NHL season is upon us, and we are getting some clarity on protocols, training camp dates and rule changes.

The league and its Players’ Association on Tuesday announced with training camp for last year’s non-playoff teams opening Dec. 31. All other teams will report Jan. 3.

The trade deadline will be April 12, with the regular season concluding May 8.

Check out the full slate of key dates below:

As for COVID-19 protocols, one hotel in each city will be designated for the visiting teams. Housekeepers cannot enter the rooms while the teams are staying there.

Should a player test positive for the coronavirus, it will be announced publicly, but that does not apply to training camps.

There also was a change to the offsides rule, noting “a player’s skate will not have to be in contact with the blue line in order to be on-side. … A player is off-side when both skates are completely over the leading edge of the blue line involved in the play.”

As for the schedule? That will be released Wednesday.

