NHL Rumors: Latest Key Dates League Is ‘Focused On’ For Start Of Season

Work continues for the NHL and NHLPA as they attempt to start up the 2020-21 season.

In turn, more key dates continue to come into focus.

There had been curiosity for somet ime as to how the NHL would manage the start of training camps since seven teams were not invited to the bubble back in July, meaning they haven’t played a game since March.

Indeed, those teams will be able to begin camp early, but only by a few days, according to the latest report from TSN’s Darren Dreger.

NHL and NHLPA continue to hammer away at details. Until there’s a vote, everything is subject to change. Two sides remain focused on Dec 31 camp start for non-playoff teams. Jan 3rd camp start for the rest of the league. Jan 13th start to 2020-2021 regular season. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 10, 2020

Most of these dates have been floated for a few days, so little here is a surprise. It’ll be interesting, though, to see how those teams that haven’t played in nine months respond to only having a couple of days more of practice than the other clubs.

But at the end of the day, that’s the nature of things in a pandemic-impacted world. Everyone has to be flexible, and not everything is fair.

