NHL Rumors: Latest On League, NHLPA’s Discussions To Start 2021 Season

If nothing else, there is communication between the NHL and NHL Players’ Association.

The sides have been unable to come to an agreement as to how to start the season. For weeks now, the NHL’s target date to begin the campaign was January 1, 2021, but with each passing day without a resolution that becomes a more ambitious target.

Lately, there’s been little in the way of updates. However, some comments from Carolina Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell on Thursday, and a follow-up report on them by SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman, indicate that there’s some fresh discussion.

This tweet raised eyebrows yesterday…Reason: hearing that NHL/NHLPA engaged in recent days about a Jan 15 start, with training camps opening approximately two weeks earlier. Number of games would be in the 50s. We will see where this goes over the next few days. https://t.co/pRwAXiE0QX — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 4, 2020

Obviously, all of this is going on during a global pandemic. Point being, it’s not like the sides can just agree to a date and the next day training camps will begin. Players will have to cross borders in some cases to reach their team’s cities, and there will have to be rigorous testing before camps can begin.

A lot is still up in the air, obviously, but it seems like there’s a little direction.

