NHL Rumors: Latest Updates On Season After Friday Negotiations With NHLPA

Now a Jan. 13 start date for games is being discussed

The NHL and NHLPA are grinding away.

Over the last few days, talks between the league and players’ association as to how to start up the 2020-21 season have ramped up. Given the state of the world at the moment, that’s obviously complicated, but the two sides nevertheless are taking a crack at it.

For weeks, the league has hoped for a Jan. 1 start to the season, something that seems less feasible now. Updates Friday morning indicated that a Jan. 15 start date was being eyed with the intent of playing 52-56 games.

And SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman shared some new details following Friday’s talks.

Obviously this is a challenging process for each side, but all involved seem committed to figuring out a way to play.

