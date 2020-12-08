NHL Rumors: League, NHLPA Have ‘Working Agreement’ In Place For Season

A resolution in the NHL and NHLPA negotiations seems to be rapidly approaching.

Late Monday night it was reported that the two sides have put aside financial discussions, meaning there will be no changes to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) or the CBA. To put it in far too simple terms, that means all that needs to be hammered out are the logistical aspects of starting the season.

TSN’s Darren Dreger reported Monday that the target now is a Jan. 13 start date for games, and on Tuesday he reported there is a “working agreement” between the sides.

There is a working agreement between the NHL and the NHLPA. The economic proposal the NHL made to the NHLPA a few week ago was a stand-alone and isn’t tied to season logistics. This is how both sides move to get the season going. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 8, 2020

While nothing is official until it’s official, this state of negotiations is promising and, at this juncture, has the most direction yet.

