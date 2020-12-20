NHL Rumors: More Details, Key Dates For Upcoming Season Revealed

A framework for the upcoming NHL season is coming to light, and now more than ever it seems like the announcement of a 2020-21 campaign is nearing.

The NHL and NHLPA have tentatively agreed upon a 56-game season, but there are still a few more details to be hashed out — mainly figuring out if they’re going to be able to play in Canada.

But an NHL board of governors call is set for Sunday, at which point we could get even more direction about the upcoming campaign. More and more details trickled out ahead of the call Sunday morning.

Here are some of the latest reports.

Expansion Draft protection lists tentatively due July 17.



Hello, @SeattleKraken. https://t.co/NuoRyVtLz4 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 20, 2020

NMCs extended through July so that any player supposed to have one through the Seattle expansion draft still does. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 20, 2020

Training camp: 36 skaters and unlimited number of goalies. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 20, 2020

NHL teams are required to carry at least three goalies at all times this season, between the active roster and taxi squad. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 20, 2020

Training camps reportedly are set to begin just before the end of the calendar year for the seven teams that were not in the bubbles earlier this year. The 24 teams that were in the bubbles would begin camp Jan. 3.

An increasing number of players are returning voluntarily to their team’s cities, and it seems more likely than ever that we’ll have hockey in mere weeks.

