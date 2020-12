Folks, we’ve got hockey.

The NHL on Sunday announced that it had reached an agreement with the NHLPA to play the 2020-21 campaign. The season will begin on Jan. 13.

Details such as where the Canadian teams will play still have to be figured out, but the season is absolutely a go. Teams that weren’t involved in the NHL’s 2019-20 season restart are expected to open training camp later this month. Clubs that didn’t play in the bubbles reportedly will kick off camp Jan. 3.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images