Nick Wright Offers ‘Real Take’ Ripping Jayson Tatum’s ‘Egregious’ Game-Winner

Jayson Tatum delivered in the clutch Wednesday night as the Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 122-121 in the teams’ season opener at TD Garden.

The Celtics forward dropped 30 points, the final three of which came on a bank-shot 3-pointer with less than one second remaining.

Nick Wright wasn’t overly impressed by the game-winning basket, though, and explained Thursday on FOX Sports 1’s “First Things First” why it’s disingenuous to consider the shot evidence of Tatum’s stardom or, at the very least, a bigger deal than Giannis Antetokounmpo’s subsequent missed free throw attempt down the other end.

“Here’s the real take: That was an egregious miss (by Tatum) — that was missed so badly, it went in. That’s the answer,” Wright said. “So, like, what’s the bigger deal? Giannis missed a free throw barely. Tatum missed his shot by four feet — so badly that it banked in. Because here is what I know: He was not trying to bank this in.

” … Listen, the win counts and the Celtics feel good. But that’s not a good shot. And it’s not that it’s a bad shot because it was contested or anything. It’s a bad shot because he missed it by three and a half feet.”

What was the bigger deal: Tatum's game-winning 3 or Giannis' missed free throw?



"Missed free throws don't really matter. … Tatum's shot was an egregious miss. It was missed so badly that it went in. Giannis missed his free throw, barely. Tatum missed by 4 ft." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/pWqem9UPm3 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 24, 2020

Wright has a point, as even Tatum admitted after the game he wasn’t trying to hit glass on his step-back trey. Nevertheless, the ball tickled the twine and Boston walked away victorious. What else can you ask for?

It’s better to win ugly than not win at all.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images