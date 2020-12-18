N’Keal Harry Declares He’s ‘Just Getting Started’ In Birthday Instagram Post

It seems the New England Patriots finally are figuring out how to use N’Keal Harry.

That said, deeming his run with New England thus far as anything other than a disappointment is silly.

In the young wideout’s eyes, though, he’s just beginning to ramp up.

Harry turned 23 on Thursday, and like many 23-year-olds nowadays, he marked the occasion with an Instagram post. The second-year receiver capped off his post with the declaration that he’s “just getting started.”

This all comes as Harry is mired in a little bit of drama, as he’s had to clarify some comments his trainer made about Pats quarterback Cam Newton.

Nevertheless, the Patriots certainly are hoping Harry is right and that he is only getting started. Otherwise, he could go down as one of New England’s worst first-round picks in a long time.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY SportsImages