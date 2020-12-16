Nolan Arenado Rumors: Rockies Want To ‘Engage’ Mets In Trade Talks

Is Nolan Arenado about to trade the Rocky Mountains for the Big Apple?

The Rockies have identified the New York Mets as a potential partner in a trade involving Arenado, MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi reported Wednesday morning. Colorado wants to free up money to re-sign pending free agent Trevor Story, whom it does not want to trade inside the National League West.

“The team that I am watching very carefully — that I was told even this week is the team the Rockies want to engage with — is the New York Mets,” Morosi said Wednesday morning on MLB Network.

Sources: The #Mets are a much more realistic Nolan Arenado suitor than the #Dodgers. I listed a few reasons why on @MLBNetwork today. But it’s also true that the Mets have priorities ahead of Arenado (read: George Springer) at the moment. @MLB https://t.co/PGIb7mqweo — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 16, 2020

Arenado has developed into one of the best players in Major League Baseball. The California native has won eight Gold Glove Awards, four Silver Slugger Awards and also has earned five All-Star nods.

The 29-year-old is coming off a season in which he .253 with eight homers and 26 RBIs over 48 games. He has six years and $199 million remaining on his current contract

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images