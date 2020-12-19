Notre Dame Vs. Clemson Live Stream: Watch ACC Championship Game Online, On TV

We’ve got a good one on our hands, college football fans.

The undefeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the visiting Clemson Tigers on Saturday in a game that will determine not only the ACC Champion, but potentially the College Football Playoff, as well.

The Irish come into Saturday’s game with an unblemished 10-0 record. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers enter 9-1, having lost just one game to the season — a double-overtime verdict against Notre Dame. Lawrence, as you may recall, didn’t take part in that Nov. 7 contest, though.

The Tigers have since bounced back from that loss with consecutive victories over Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech. The Irish are fresh off a bye, one week after a dominant win over Syracuse two weeks prior.

How to watch Notre Dame-Clemson online, on TV: