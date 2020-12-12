Oft-Maligned Ex-Patriot Marshall Newhouse Signs With Mike Vrabel’s Titans

New England Patriots fans don’t have the fondest Marshall Newhouse memories.

And it really wasn’t all his fault. He was the victim of a tough situation.

You’ll remember last season, following the offseason departure of Trent Brown, the Patriots really didn’t have a solid plan at left tackle — something they probably needed for then-42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady.

They scooped up Newhouse, who ended up having to play far more than he should have as both a right and left tackle, and his performance, though not necessarily All-Pro level, was not as bad as it was made out to be.

Well, he was not re-signed by the Patriots this past offseason, and he’s spent the last few weeks in Foxboro South with Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans on the practice squad.

But he’s getting another crack on an NFL active roster, with the Titans signing him to the 53-man squad Friday night.

Titans sign OL Marshall Newhouse to 53-man roster



Details 📰 » https://t.co/2F17vNbOoF — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 12, 2020

Newhouse dressed for last Sunday’s Titans game as a practice squad elevation, but he did not end up playing in the game.

The Titans are set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but it’s unclear if Newhouse will be on the gameday roster.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images