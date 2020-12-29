Oklahoma State Vs. Miami Live Stream: Watch Cheez-It Bowl Online, On TV

College football bowl season rolls on Tuesday night.
No. 21 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Miami will square off for an early-evening tilt at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Both teams are coming off lopsided results Dec. 12. The Cowboys trounced Baylor 42-3, while the Hurricanes fell 62-26 to No. 13 North Carolina.
This contest will mark just the second head-to-head meeting between the schools and the first since 1991.
Here’s how to watch the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl online and on TV:
When: Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN