Oklahoma State Vs. Miami Live Stream: Watch Cheez-It Bowl Online, On TV

College football bowl season rolls on Tuesday night.

No. 21 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Miami will square off for an early-evening tilt at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Both teams are coming off lopsided results Dec. 12. The Cowboys trounced Baylor 42-3, while the Hurricanes fell 62-26 to No. 13 North Carolina.

This contest will mark just the second head-to-head meeting between the schools and the first since 1991.

Here’s how to watch the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Nell Redmond/USA TODAY Sports Images