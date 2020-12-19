Panthers Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online, On TV

The Packers will have one less Carolina weapon to worry about

The Packers will look for their fourth straight win Saturday when they host the Panthers at Lambeau Field, and Green Bay seems to have a pretty significant edge on Carolina.

Aaron Rodgers and Co. likely won’t have to worry about Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, who’s expected to sit out with a thigh injury. Rodgers has a bit of a hot streak going, too, having recorded three-plus touchdowns in each of the last eight games.

Will the Panthers pull off a major road upset, or will the Packers dominate as expected? Tune in to find out.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Dec. 19, at 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: FOX, NFL Network
Live Streams: FuboTV | NFL Network | FOX Sports Go

