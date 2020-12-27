Panthers Vs. Washington Football Team Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online, On TV

A lousy season almost is over for the Carolina Panthers.

The 4-10 Panthers travel to take on the 6-8 Washington Football team Sunday afternoon. Carolina has lost eight of its last nine games, while Washington has won four of its last five and continue to play better football than in the beginning of the season.

Ron Rivera will be coaching against his former team for the first time since joining Washington, and looks to move one step closer to the postseason.

Here’s how to watch Panthers versus Washington:

When: Sunday, Dec. 27 at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images