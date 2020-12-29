Pat McAfee Cracks Cam Newton Joke After Patriots’ Blowout Loss To Bills

Cam Newton made the rounds on social media Monday night, but it wasn’t because of a highlight-reel play.

A graphic showcasing Newton’s typical morning schedule was shared during ESPN’s broadcast of the Bills-Patriots primetime contest. The veteran quarterback usually hits the hay around 11:30 p.m. and is up and at ’em at 4:20 a.m.

Newton’s bedtime likely was pushed back a bit Monday when New England was routed by Buffalo, during which the first-year Patriot was benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. It’s been a grind of a campaign for Newton, so Pat McAfee is hoping the 2015 MVP allowed himself to get some extended shut-eye following New England’s latest defeat.

I hope Cam slept in today — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 29, 2020

The 31-year-old after the game opened up about his schedule, explaining the lack of sleep was due to the amount of time he spends at the Patriots facility. Unfortunately for Newton, all of the work he’s put in hasn’t translated into much personal or team success.

Newton and the Patriots will close out their 2020 season Sunday when they host the New York Jets. It remains to be seen who will be under center for New England in Week 17.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images