Patriots’ Bill Belichick Spoke To UCLA Football To Prepare Team For Rivalry Week

The UCLA football team was blessed by two GOAT’s on Tuesday.

First, it was announced that the school’s athletic department made a deal with Michael Jordan’s Jordan Brand for their footwear and apparel.

Then, they got a visit from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

The UCLA Bruins have an important rivalry game coming up against the USC Trojans, ranked 20th in the nation, on Saturday. So who better to speak to them about preparation than the man who coined the phrase ‘do your job?”

Senior associate athletic director Josh Rebholz thanked Belichick in a tweet: