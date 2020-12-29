Patriots-Bills Takeaways: How Jakobi Meyers Continues To Amaze In Losses

There are so many issues with the 2020 New England Patriots that it’s difficult to identify their biggest and most glaring flaws.

Quarterback Cam Newton isn’t playing well, but he also has one dependable wide receiver. N’Keal Harry and the Patriots’ rookie tight ends have been unproductive, but the Patriots are only throwing about 20 times per game in recent weeks.

On defense, run defense is a major problem. But in the passing game, are the defensive backs struggling in coverage, or is the pass rush not getting to the quarterback fast enough? Or both?

Really, what it all comes down to is talent, and the Patriots need help at quarterback, wide receiver, tight end, defensive line, linebacker and potentially cornerback. The Patriots have plenty of cap space and will be drafting higher than usual, but it will still be difficult to fill all of those needs in one offseason.

The Patriots lost 38-9 to the Bills on Monday night in their latest disappointing performance. Here are our top takeaways from the game.

All advanced stats via PFF unless otherwise noted:

PASSING OFFENSE

The Patriots’ passing attack was dismal, gaining just 78 yards on 9-of-21 passing. Neither Cam Newton nor Jarrett Stidham completed more than 50 percent of their passes.

Adjusted completion percentage

Cam Newton: 5-of-10 passing with one drop for a 60-percent adjusted completion rate

Jarrett Stidham: 4-of-11 passing with three throwaways for a 50-percent adjusted completion rate

— Only wide receiver Damiere Byrd was charged with a drop. Two of Newton’s passes also hit rookie tight end Devin Asiasi in the hands. One came on a high throw from Newton. The other would have been a contested catch in tight coverage. It also appeared that Newton had an incomplete pass to wide receiver N’Keal Harry batted at the line of scrimmage, but it seems PFF didn’t see it the same way.

— We won’t know exactly what the Patriots have in Stidham until he actually gets a full week of practice as the starting quarterback before getting into a game, but he’s also rarely providing a noticeable spark. It would be mildly interesting to see him start Sunday’s game against the Jets. We’ll see if it actually happens.

— Newton was 0-for-2 (with the drop) on deep passes. Stidham was 0-for-1 on deep passing attempts.

— Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who had four catches for 45 yards, accounted for 57.7 percent of the Patriots’ receiving yards and 80.4 percent of New England’s net passing yards. It was the second straight week and fifth time this season that Meyers has produced over 50 percent of the Patriots’ net passing yards. Since breaking out in Week 7, he’s accounted for 37 percent of the Patriots’ receiving yards. To put that into context, the only receiver who approaches that rate on the entire season is Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who has accounted for 35 percent of Arizona’s receiving yards.

Between Byrd’s recent issues with drops (he has four in the last three weeks and five on the season) and Harry’s general lack of production, Meyers might be the only legitimate wide receiver on this roster. He’d be best utilized as a No. 2 or 3 option, but we’re curious to see how he’d look in a more efficient passing attack.

Meyers is not Hopkins, don’t get us wrong. But his ability to keep performing in a low-volume passing attack deserves mention.

— It’s just really not working for the Patriots and their tight ends this season. Rookie Asiasi still doesn’t have a catch this season.

Pass protection

LT Justin Herron: sack, two hurries

C David Andrews: sack, hurry

RG Shaq Mason: two hurries

QB Jarrett Stidham: sack

TE Dalton Keene: hurry

OT Jermaine Eluemunor: hurry

C James Ferentz: hurry

RB James White: hurry

— Asiasi was responsible for chipping Dean Marlowe on a sack by the Bills safety. PFF didn’t charge the young tight end with allowing a sack, however.

— Michael Onwenu and Joe Thuney were clean in pass protection. Onwenu wound up playing right tackle and right guard after Andrews and Mason both went down with injuries.

— Eluemunor first rotated with Herron at left tackle before entering the game at right tackle as Onwenu slid to right guard.

RUSHING ATTACK

The Patriots’ rushing attack was one of the lone bright spots of Monday night’s loss. The Patriots rushed 24 times for 145 yards at 6 yards per clip. Sony Michel ran 10 times for 69 yards, J.J. Taylor rushed six times for 38 yards and Newton rushed four times for 24 yards with a touchdown. The Patriots abandoned the run after trailing 24-9 in the second quarter.

Newton: 10 yards after contact per attempt, two avoided tackles

Taylor: 4.67 yards after contact per attempt, two avoided tackles

Michel: 4.10 yards after contact per attempt, three avoided tackles

James White: 1.75 yards after contact per attempt

— Taylor and Michel ranked sixth and ninth, respectively among running backs with at least five carries in PFF’s elusive rating this week. Taylor ranked seventh in yards after contact per attempt, while Michel ranked 12th.

— The Patriots have a really solid young core at running back in Michel, Taylor and Damien Harris, who was out Week 16 with an ankle injury. It will be interesting to see if James White or Rex Burkhead are brought back.

PASS DEFENSE

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick supposedly told ESPN that he wasn’t buying Josh Allen as an MVP candidate this season. The Bills QB sure looked like one, completing 75 percent of his passes for 320 yards with four touchdowns while rushing four times for 35 yards.

Pass coverage

CB JC Jackson: five catches on eight targets for 88 yards, two touchdowns

CB Jonathan Jones: 7-8, 51 yards

CB Jason McCourty: 4-5, 43 yards, TD

FS Devin McCourty: 2-2, 36 yards

LB Terez Hall: 3-3, 29 yards

LB Chase Winovich: 1-1, 27 yards

SS Kyle Dugger: 3-3, 27 yards

LB John Simon: 1-1, 13 yards

LB Anfernee Jennings: 1-1, 10 yards

CB Joejuan Williams: 1-1, 10 yards

SS Adrian Phillips: 1-2, 6 yards

LB Josh Uche: 1-1, 4 yards, TD

SS Terrence Brooks: 0-1

— Jackson definitely struggled in coverage against Diggs, but he also probably only should have allowed one touchdown. Brooks, playing for an injured Devin McCourty, missed a tackle on one of the scores Jackson allowed. Jackson also had an interception called back because of an offsides penalty on defensive tackle Adam Butler who had two on the game.

— The Patriots lost track of Bills blocking tight end Lee Smith on a 27-yard catch and a 4-yard touchdown. PFF charged Winovich and Uche with allowing those cathces.

— The Patriots didn’t force a single incompletion — no pass breakups or interceptions.

Pass rush

Butler: three hurries

Winovich: three hurries

Dugger: hurry

DE Deatrich Wise: hurry

Brooks: hurry

Simon: hurry

DT Byron Cowart: hurry

DT Nick Thurman: hurry

Jennings: hurry

— Uche played 32 total snaps with 18 in coverage, nine in run defense and just five as a pass rusher as he played more off of the line of scrimmage with Ja’Whaun Bentley out.

— The Patriots have really struggled to get after the quarterback in their recent stretch of losses against the Bills, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams. It didn’t help that the Dolphins and Rams barely threw the ball.

RUN DEFENSE

The Patriots weren’t quite as bad defending the run as they were in Weeks 14 and 15, but they still let up 31 carries for 130 yards with a touchdown.

Tackling efficiency

Hall: three stops

Wise: two stops

Phillips: two stops

Devin McCourty: two stops

Jones: three stops, two missed tackles

Jackson: two stops, missed tackle

DE Tashawn Bower: stop

Winovich: stop

Jennings: stop

DT Akeem Spence: stop

Simon: stop, missed tackle

Dugger: missed tackle

Brooks: missed tackle

— The Patriots were missed Bentley and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, two defensive captains, and it showed.

— Hall has filled in admirably in the middle of the Patriots’ defense, but New England needs significant upgrades at linebacker and defensive tackle. Hall took a risk and filled the wrong gap on Bills running back Zack Moss’ 5-yard touchdown plunge.

