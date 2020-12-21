Patriots’ Cam Newton ‘On A Job Interview,’ Not Considering Retirement

Cam Newton doesn’t want this frustrating 2020 season to be his last.

During an appearance Monday on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show,” the 31-year-old New England Patriots quarterback said he is not contemplating retirement.

“No, I’m not there,” Newton said one day after a 22-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins that eliminated the Patriots from playoff contention. “One of my goals this year, for what it’s worth, was just to finish the year healthy. And this year, God has granted me and gave me the opportunity to play a healthy season.

“I still have a lot of football left, and I still want to play football. I have the urge to be better. After putting out this film? Come on, now. I can’t go out like this. I definitely can’t go out like this.”

Newton has 11 rushing touchdowns this season but has struggled as a passer, ranking 20th in completion percentage, 31st in passing yards per game, 21st in yards per attempt, tied for 36th in passing touchdowns (five), 30th in passer rating and 31st in QBR. He has started 13 of New England’s 14 games, missing its Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19.

With the Patriots now out of the playoff race, they could hand the reins to backup Jarrett Stidham for the final two games to get a closer look at their second-year quarterback.

Asked Monday whether Stidham will get a chance to start, head coach Bill Belichick replied: “We’ll see.” Newton said that’s a decision for the coaches to make.

“I’m going to leave it up to the people who I’ve been leaving it up to since Day 1,” Newton said on WEEI. “I’m not going to get caught up into nor feed into that knowing — I’m still on a job interview, to be honest with you, and it’s my job to put the best version of me on film. And that’s what I plan on doing.”

Newton, who signed with the Patriots on a one-year contract worth the veteran minimum, is set to reenter free agency in March. Stidham is the only New England quarterback currently under contact for 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images