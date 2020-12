Cam Newton got the New England Patriots on the board first Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers as SoFi Satdium.

In fact, he made a little history in the process.

The signal-caller snuck in the first touchdown of the day midway through the first quarter. It was his 10th of the season, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to record three double-digit rushing touchdown seasons, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Check it out:

Impressive stuff.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images