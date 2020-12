Another week, another stellar Cam Newton outfit.

The Patriots quarterback arrived to Gillette Stadium ahead of New England’s “Monday Night Football” game against the Buffalo Bills in style, per usual.

Newton’s ‘fit gave off some serious “Zoolander” vibes with his jacket that he paired with a pair of destroyed jeans and a black shirt.

Check it out for yourself:

Lookin’ good, Cam.

Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images