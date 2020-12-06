Patriots-Chargers Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 13 Game

It will be a battle between two AFC teams who probably didn’t expect to be below .500 at this point of the season.

The 5-6 Patriots travel to Los Angeles on Sunday to face the 3-8 Chargers in a Week 13 game. It will be the first of New England’s two straight games in Los Angeles as the Patriots face the Rams on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.

Here’s a betting preview for Patriots-Chargers with all lines and props via consensus data:

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5)

Total: 47

BETTING TRENDS

Neither the Patriots or Chargers enter with an overall record above .500, and the same can be said regarding their respective against-the-spread rate. Both the Chargers and Patriots are an identical 5-6 against the spread this season.

The Chargers are fresh off a spread loss Week 12, failing to cover 5.5 given to the Buffalo Bills. New England, on the other hand, has covered in two of their last three games, including a win over the Arizona Cardinals, who entered Week 12 favored by 2.5 points. New England did fail to cover in its most recent road game — two points against the Houston Texans.

Los Angeles is 2-3 ATS at home this season while the Patriots are an abysmal 1-4 ATS in away games. Led by impressive rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers have hit the over in seven of 11 games this season including three of their five home games. The Patriots are the polar opposite. With the Cam Newton-led offense continuing to struggle, New England has hit the over in just four of 11 games, but have done so in three of five away games.

PROPS

First-half line, total

Los Angeles -0.5, 23.5

First touchdown scorer

Cam Newton +600

Austin Ekeler +800

Keenan Allen +850

Damien Harris +850

Hunter Henry +1300

Mike Williams +1500

Jakobi Meyers +1600

James White +1600

Justin Herbert +1800

Passing yards

Justin Herbert over/under 266.5

Cam Newton over/under 204.5

Rushing yards

Damien Harris over/under 61.5

Austin Ekeler over/under 58.5

Cam Newton over/under 44.5

James White over/under 17.5

Justin Herbert over/under 11.5

Receiving yards

Keenan Allen over/under 70.5

Jakobi Meyers over/under 51.5

Damiere Byrd over/under 49.5

Mike Williams over/under 41.5

Hunter Henry over/under 39.5

Austin Ekeler over/under 39.5

James White over/under 21.5

PICK: Patriots +1.5

The Patriots have played to their level of competition all season long. It’s how they beat the Jets by a walk-off field goal, lost to the then-struggling Texans, only to bounce back and win against the potential playoff-bound Cardinals. This week, the Patriots will play a team far better than their record, but a team that just can’t get out of their own way.

A major reason behind that is head coach Anthony Lynn. After all, Los Angeles could be staring at .500 if they didn’t blow three leads of 17 points or more earlier this season, and Lynn has bee the man to blame for many of those results.

It’s caused his seat to get scorching hot over the last few weeks, but the fact is that he is still there, and that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is on the opposite sideline, makes the Patriots the play here.

