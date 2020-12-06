Patriots-Chargers Inactive List Reaction: Dalton Keene Returns To Offense

New England Patriots rookie tight end Dalton Keene will make his return Sunday after a three-game stint on injured reserve.

Keene, a 2020 third-round pick, was activated Saturday and will dress for the Patriots’ Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. He has one 8-yard catch in one game this season.

Here’s who didn’t make the cut:

QB Brian Hoyer

RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)

TE Jordan Thomas

DT Isaiah Mack

DE Tashawn Bower

SS Terrence Brooks

— Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, defensive tackles Adam Butler and Byron Cowart, safety Kyle Dugger, kicker Nick Folk, tight end Ryan Izzo, cornerback JC Jackson, right guard Shaq Mason, quarterback Cam Newton, special teamer Matthew Slater and fullback Jakob Johnson are all active despite being listed as questionable.

— Jarrett Stidham remains the backup quarterback behind Newton.

— Damien Harris, James White and Sony Michel will continue to carry the load at running back with Taylor out.

— With Keene back in the mix and joining Ryan Izzo at tight end, Thomas will sit out. Izzo has just 12 catches in 11 games. We’ll see if Keene can provide a pass-catching boost at tight end.

— Cowart is back in the lineup after missing last week’s game with a back injury. Butler, Lawrence Guy and Akeem Spence will rotate with Cowart on the defensive line.

— The Patriots elevated Rashod Berry from the practice squad. He’ll take Bower’s place as a reserve edge defender.

— With Brooks inactive, the Patriots have plenty of versatile defensive backs who can play safety like Dugger, Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Cody Davis, Myles Bryant, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams and Jason McCourty.

— The Patriots will dress five wide receivers: Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd, N’Keal Harry, Donte Moncrief and Gunner Olszewski. Wide receiver Isaiah Ford was waived Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images