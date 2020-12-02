Patriots’ Damien Harris Features ‘Boss’ Robert Kraft In New Instagram

Damien Harris picked up solid brownie points Tuesday night.

The Patriots running back featured New England owner Robert Kraft in an Instagram post captioned, “Boss talk.” The photo in the post seemingly was taken prior to Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Arizona Cardinals at Gillette Stadium.

Take a look:

Harris, an emerging player on the Patriots offense, put on another impressive performance despite limited opportunities. The second-year back racked up 47 yards on 14 carries while displaying similar hard, physical running as he’s shown in recent weeks.

He and the Patriots will look to keep the ball rolling next Sunday when they visit the poorly coached Los Angeles Chargers, who have a very suspect defense.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images