Patriots’ Devin McCourty Won’t Return After Suffering Shoulder Injury Vs. Bills

Not good for New England

UPDATE (10:45 p.m. ET): Devin McCourty will not return.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Patriots’ defense took a big hit Monday night.

New England safety Devin McCourty suffered a shoulder injury in the third quarter of “Monday Night Football” against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

McCourty delivered a big hit to Dawson Knox, but came up favoring his right shoulder. The Patriots announced he was questionable to return.

McCourty had two interceptions and a touchdown going into Week 16, and has been a bright spot for New England in an otherwise rough year.

