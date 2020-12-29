Patriots’ Devin McCourty Won’t Return After Suffering Shoulder Injury Vs. Bills

UPDATE (10:45 p.m. ET): Devin McCourty will not return.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Patriots’ defense took a big hit Monday night.
New England safety Devin McCourty suffered a shoulder injury in the third quarter of “Monday Night Football” against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.
McCourty delivered a big hit to Dawson Knox, but came up favoring his right shoulder. The Patriots announced he was questionable to return.
McCourty had two interceptions and a touchdown going into Week 16, and has been a bright spot for New England in an otherwise rough year.