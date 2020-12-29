Patriots’ Devin McCourty Won’t Return After Suffering Shoulder Injury Vs. Bills

UPDATE (10:45 p.m. ET): Devin McCourty will not return.

Patriots injury updates:

DB Devin McCourty, shoulder, out

OL Shaq Mason, foot, out

DL Tashawn Bower, neck, out

OL David Andrews, calf, questionable — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 29, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: The Patriots’ defense took a big hit Monday night.

New England safety Devin McCourty suffered a shoulder injury in the third quarter of “Monday Night Football” against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

McCourty delivered a big hit to Dawson Knox, but came up favoring his right shoulder. The Patriots announced he was questionable to return.