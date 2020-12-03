Patriots Didn’t Run Into Issues Planning Long Road Trip To Los Angeles

The New England Patriots will be spending a week in sunny California with two games in four days against Los Angeles teams.

The Patriots will fly to Los Angeles on Friday afternoon and set up shop at UCLA’s campus, play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, spend a few days practicing at UCLA, play the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET, then fly back to New England early Friday morning.

That sure beats four cross-country flights in less than a weeks’ span even though players won’t exactly get to explore Southern California while in the midst of a pandemic. That probably works to Bill Belichick’s favor, however, since it will be an all-business trip.

This is the third time the Patriots will have stayed over between road games in the last six years. The Patriots lost to the Green Bay Packers in Week 13 of the 2014 season, stayed in San Diego for the week then beat the then-San Diego Chargers in Week 14. The Patriots emerged victorious over the Denver Broncos in Week 10 of the 2017 season, spent the week practicing in Colorado Springs at Air Force to prepare for altitude before beating the then-Oakland Raiders in Mexico City in Week 11.

The Patriots also won games in 2009 and 2012 after practicing and playing in London. They had two West Coast road trips in 2008, beating the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 and losing to the Chargers in Week 6 then beating the Seahawks in Week 14 and the Raiders in Week 15.