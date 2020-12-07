Patriots Hope To Keep Working With Recently Cut Receiver Isaiah Ford

The New England Patriots made a slightly surprising decision to waive wide receiver Isaiah Ford on Saturday just one month after they acquired him in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Monday that New England still will have to send a draft pick to Miami for Ford but that the team would like to reacquire the veteran wideout. Ford never played a snap for the Patriots.

The Boston Globe initially reported the Patriots were trading a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick for Ford, but the pick was listed as a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick on the NFL transaction wire.

“We’ll see how it goes moving forward,” Belichick said. “Hopefully, we can continue to work with him. We’ll see how it goes.”

If Ford clears waivers Monday at 4 p.m. ET, the Patriots could sign him to their practice squad. New England signed veteran wideout Donte Moncrief on Saturday to take Ford’s place on the roster.

