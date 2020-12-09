Patriots Injury Report: 14 Players Questionable For Rams Matchup

The New England Patriots released their final injury report of Week 14 on Wednesday.

A total of 14 Patriots players are listed as questionable for Thursday night’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

DT Byron Cowart (back)

DB Kyle Dugger (toe)

K Nick Folk (back)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand, neck)

CB J.C. Jackson (hip, knee)

FB Jakob Johnson (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (neck)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

QB Cam Newton (abdomen)

WR Matthew Slater (knee)

RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)

All 14 players were listed as limited in both of the Patriots’ two walkthroughs this week. Jackson, Jones and Izzo all left last Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers will injuries, so their statuses will be closely monitored as kickoff approaches.

Rookie tight end Devin Asiasi traveled with the team to L.A. and is eligible to come off injured reserve if the Patriots choose to activate him.