Patriots Injury Report: 14 Players Questionable For Week 15 Dolphins Matchup

More than a quarter of the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster is dealing with some sort of ailment entering Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots listed 14 players as questionable on their final injury report of Week 15:

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

DT Byron Cowart (back)

OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

OL Justin Herron (ankle)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (neck)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

WR Donte Moncrief (thigh)

WR Matthew Slater (knee)

RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)

RB James White (foot)

All 14 players were limited in practice Friday, with Eluemunor returning after sitting out Thursday’s session. With Isaiah Wynn yet to return to practice from injured reserve, either Eluemunor or Herron likely will start at left tackle Sunday.

Harris no longer is hindered by the back injury that knocked him out of last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but he was limited Thursday and Friday with an ankle injury.

Moncrief, the Patriots’ No. 4 receiver and top kick returner, also left the Rams game due to injury.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman, outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun and defensive tackle Carl Davis all were designated to return from IR this week and could play Sunday if added to the active roster.

The Dolphins listed nine players as questionable, including former Patriots linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts and three key pass-catchers:

RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder)

LB Jerome Baker (knee)

G Ereck Flowers (ankle)

TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder)

WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring)

S Bobby McCain (ankle)

WR DeVante Parker (hamstring)

LB Elandon Roberts (chest)

LB Kyle Van Noy (hip)

Parker, Gesicki and Grant rank first, second and third, respectively, among Dolphins players in receiving yards. The Dolphins also will be without receiver Preston Williams (injured reserve) and likely will be missing running back Myles Gaskin, who tested positive for COVID-19 and reportedly is not expected to play.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images