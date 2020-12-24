Patriots Injury Report: 20 Players Limited Ahead Of Week 16 Bills Matchup

The New England Patriots listed a whopping 20 players on their first injury report of Week 16.

All 20 were limited in practice Thursday as the Patriots continued preparations for their Monday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills:

C David Andrews (calf)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder)

OLB Tawshawn Bower (ankle)

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

OLB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

LS Joe Cardona (ankle)

DT Byron Cowart (back)

OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

OL Justin Herron (ankle)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

LB Anfernee Jennings (shoulder)

CB Jonathan Jones (neck)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

WR Donte Moncrief (thigh)

DE John Simon (hamstring)

WR Matthew Slater (knee)

RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)

Andrews, Bentley, Bower, Calhoun, Cardona, Jennings and Simon were new additions to the injury report. Andrews, Bentley and Simon all exited Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins with injuries, as did cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

These injuries are taxing an already-thin New England front seven. Chase Winovich, Josh Uche and Terez Hall currently are the only fully healthy linebackers on the Patriots’ roster, and Deatrich Wise and Akeem Spence are the only D-linemen not listed on the injury report.

The Patriots have struggled mightily against the run of late, allowing 186 rushing yards to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 and a season-high 250 to the Dolphins.

Harris and Moncrief both were inactive for the Miami game.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman and defensive tackle Carl Davis were absent during the media portion of Thursday’s practice after being designated to return from IR last week. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who also is on IR, has yet to return to practice.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images