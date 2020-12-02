Patriots Injury Report: Cam Newton Limited In Practice Ahead Of Chargers

Cam Newton appeared on the New England Patriots’ injury report for the first time Wednesday.

The quarterback was limited in the Patriots’ first practice of Week 13 with an abdomen injury, according to the team.

Newton played every offensive snap in Sunday’s 20-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. He absorbed a heavy hit from linebacker Isaiah Simmons on the game’s final drive that drew an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Newton has started 10 of New England’s 11 games this season. He missed the team’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19.

A total of 11 Patriots players were listed as limited Wednesday, including cornerback J.C. Jackson, who suffered a hip injury against the Cardinals: