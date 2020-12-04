Patriots Injury Report: Jakob Johnson Joins 11 Players On Injured List

An additional player was listed on the New England Patriots’ injury report Friday.

Jakob Johnson has been added to the list thanks to a hip injury. He is the 12th player to be limited in practice this week.

All 11 players limited in practice Thursday remained limited Friday. They are listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cam Newton, however, is expected to be “good to go” despite his abdomen injury, per ESPN’s Jeff Howe.

Here’s a complete look at Friday’s injury report:

LIMITED

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

DT Byron Cowart (back)

S Kyle Dugger (toe)

K Nick Folk (back)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)

CB J.C. Jackson (hip)

FB Jakob Johnson (hip)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

QB Cam Newton (abdomen)

ST Matthew Slater (knee)

RB J.J. Taylor (quad)

No one has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Patriots-Chargers kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images