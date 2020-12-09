Patriots Injury Report: Two Starters Dealing With Multiple Ailments

The New England Patriots returned to practice Tuesday, hitting the field in sweats at UCLA ahead of their Thursday night matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

There were no surprises on the Patriots’ latest injury report, as all 14 players listed as limited on Monday’s hypothetical practice report were limited Tuesday:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

DL Byron Cowart (back)

DB Kyle Dugger (toe)

K Nick Folk (back)

DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand, neck)

CB J.C. Jackson (hip, knee)

FB Jakob Johnson (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (neck)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

QB Cam Newton (abdomen)

WR Matthew Slater (knee)

RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)

Jackson and Izzo are dealing with multiple ailments. Both suffered injuries during Sunday’s win over the Chargers, as did Jones. That trio’s availability for Thursday night remains to be seen.

Jackson ranks second in the NFL in interceptions this season with seven and has not missed a game due to injury in his NFL career. Izzo has played through multiple injuries to start every game this season, playing 80 percent of New England’s offensive snaps.

The Patriots are scheduled to conclude their Rams preparation with a walkthrough Wednesday. At 6-6, the Patriots likely need to win each of their final four games to have a shot at a playoff spot.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images