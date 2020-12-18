Patriots’ J.C. Jackson Motivated To Catch Xavien Howard, NFL’s Interception Leader

Sunday’s New England Patriots-Miami Dolphins matchup will feature the NFL’s two premier interception artists.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard leads the league with nine picks this season. New England’s J.C. Jackson ranks second with seven.

Jackson was asked Friday during a video conference whether leapfrogging Howard on that list is a goal of his.

“Oh, man,” the 25-year-old replied. “Do you really want me to answer that? I mean, I don’t really look at — X is a great shutdown cornerback. He’s got nine picks. I’ve got seven. I’m not too far behind. He motivates me to get more picks.”

Jackson said Howard, a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2018, is “setting the standard right now.”

“He’s setting the bar,” Jackson said. “So I’ve got to go get it.”

Since the start of his rookie season in 2018, Jackson ranks second in the NFL with 15 interceptions. The only player ahead of him? Howard, with 17.

“He’s making plays just like I make plays,” said Jackson, who praised Howard’s “great ball skills.”

Jackson, New England’s No. 2 corner behind 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, is in line for a significant raise as he enters restricted free agency this spring.

A first-round RFA tender — which would allow the Patriots to retain him for the 2021 season or receiving a first-round draft pick if he signs elsewhere — likely would pay him in the neighborhood of $4.8 million range. Having entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie, Jackson is earning just $750,000 in salary this season, making him one of the league’s biggest bargains.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK