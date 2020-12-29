Patriots’ Josh McDaniels ‘Absolutely’ Wants To Be Head Coach Again

Josh McDaniels still has his sights set on another head-coaching gig.

The New England Patriots offensive coordinator said Tuesday he “absolutely” wants to be a head coach again.

“I definitely want to do that,” McDaniels said in a conference call one day after the Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills 38-9 to fall to 6-9 on the season. “I’d love to have that opportunity if it presents itself.”

McDaniels spent 1 1/2 seasons as the Denver Broncos’ head coach from 2009 to 2010. He was announced as the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach in 2018 before ultimately choosing to remain in New England.

Since spurning the Colts, McDaniels has interviewed with the Green Bay Packers (in 2019) and Cleveland Browns (in 2020). He also had interviews scheduled with the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants last spring, but both teams hired coaches before meeting with the longtime Patriots OC.