Patriots Practice Notes: Julian Edelman Misses Final Week 16 Session

Don’t expect to see New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman make his return Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills.

Edelman, who’s still on injured reserve, didn’t practice this week as the Patriots prepare for their penultimate game of the season against the Bills. Edelman wasn’t spotted by reporters at Saturday’s practice at Gillette Stadium. Edelman’s last shot to play, if he can’t be activated by Monday, would come Week 17 against the New York Jets.

Tight end Jordan Thomas was the lone player absent from New England’s active roster. Defensive tackles Carl Davis (injured reserve) and Isaiah Mack (COVID-19/reserve), a practice-squadder, also weren’t spotted.

Edelman has been on injured reserve since Halloween after undergoing a procedure on his knee. He also had a stint on COVID-19/reserve.

Davis is on IR with a concussion. It’s unclear why Thomas missed Saturday’s session. The Patriots also have rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene on their 53-man roster. Thomas has been a healthy scratch in the Patriots’ last two games.

