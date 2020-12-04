Patriots Practice Notes: Two Open Roster Spots Remaining Despite Claim

The New England Patriots had perfect practice attendance Friday as they prepare to travel for a week in Los Angeles.

All players on the Patriots’ active roster and practice squad were spotted, according to Friday’s pool report. Rookie tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, both of whom have been designated to return off of injured reserve, also were present.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman remains on injured reserve and COVID-19/reserve and still is not eligible to practice.

Linebacker Jack Cichy, who was claimed off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also was absent as he goes through COVID-19 quarantine and testing. The Patriots currently have a roster exemption for Cichy, so he doesn’t count against their 53-man roster.

The Patriots still have two open spots on their 53-man roster. They could fill them by activating Asiasi and Keene or by signing a player — possibly wide receiver Donte Moncrief — off of their practice squad. The Patriots are unlikely to announce those moves until Saturday if they happen.

The Patriots will leave for LA immediately after practice for games Sunday against the Chargers and Thursday against the Rams. Any player who doesn’t travel to California will be ruled out on Friday’s injury report.

