Patriots Punter Jake Bailey Responds After Matthew Slater’s Praise

In a season where bright spots have been harder to find than decades prior, Jake Bailey is among them.

The New England Patriots second-year punter not only has changed field position with unrivaled hang time, but has proved worthy of the team’s fifth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. There’s no doubt that Bailey, who was admired during his rookie season, is a rising star for a head coach who values special teams as much as anyone.

Special teams captain Matthew Slater even expressed how Bailey “is as good as a punter as there is in the National Football League,” as noted by NESN.com’s Zack Cox. Slater’s praise came after the Patriots’ Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on “Thursday Night Football.”

Bailey clearly appreciated it.

“It means a lot,” Bailey told reporters Monday. “Slate’s a good friend, a great teammate and probably the best to ever do it. That’s a really, really nice thing to hear. It’s motivation to keep doing well for the rest of the season and on.”

The powerful right-footed Bailey has been exceptional this season. He has averaged 48.8 yards per punt (1,951 yards on 40 punts) with a season-long of 71 yards against the Rams. It also was the longest of his short professional career. Taking over the kickoff duties for ex-Patriot Stephen Gostkowski, Bailey has recorded touchbacks on 58% of his kickoffs.

Bailey was asked about his individual production this season, but deflected. He said it only was possible because of those around him like core special teamers Justin Bethel, Cody Davis and, perhaps most notably, Slater.

“Every game I get to play with this team is such a privilege. I really think I have some of the best special teamers — kicker, snapper — all assembled into one team,” Bailey said. “And it’s just been a huge blessing for me to get to play with them because it makes my job really easy.”

The 2019 midseason addition of Bethel and offseason addition of Davis certainly have helped the Patriots’ coverage units since Bailey arrived. It has resulted in the Stanford product increasing his punt average by almost four yards from his rookie to sophomore campaign.

“I think anytime you go into Year 1 to Year 2 you’re a little bit more comfortable with the process of being a professional football player,” Bailey said. “But again, I can’t understate how nice it is for me to play with these guys on special teams. It makes my job so easy. And any success I have is credit to them.”

As far as Slater’s praise, though, the 23-year-old wouldn’t go that far.

“I mean, it’s not my place to say,” Bailey said. “But it’s very nice of Matthew to say that.”

Bailey now will look to finish on a high note as the 6-7 Patriots travel to the Miami Dolphins for a Week 15 game on Sunday.

